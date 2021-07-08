Peekskill School District Mourns Death of Student Who Drowned in Delaware River

The Peekskill School District is mourning the death of a high school student who drowned while swimming in the Delaware River in Sullivan County.

The body of Liony Polonia Santos, 17, was recovered Wednesday morning, three days after he was pulled under by a current swimming with a friend near Cedar Rapids Canoe Outfitters in Barryville, a hamlet in the Town of Highland.

The unidentified friend was rescued Sunday by a person who was paddle boarding.

Santos was an athlete at Peekskill High School who was a key member of the varsity soccer team.

“It is with great sadness we share that today the Peekskill City School District was notified of the passing of Peekskill High School student Liony Polonia Santos,” school district officials stated. “Liony was a PHS athlete and a friend to many of our students, staff and community members. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family during this difficult time. We will continue to keep Liony’s family in our hearts.”

The district’s clinical team was made available to students in the Peekskill High School cafeteria Wednesday and will also be on hand Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. The district’s warm line, answered by school support staff, is also available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Reportedly, Santos is the fifth person to drown in a stretch of the Delaware River since June 26.