Peekskill Rotary Cherry Blossom Festival and Plant Sale May 6

Rick Pezzullo
The Peekskill Rotary 6th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival and Plant Sale will be held, rain or shine, Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Peekskill Riverfront Green.

This year’s event will include live music and dancing, 70 craft vendors, 33 raffle prizes, 12 food trucks, and children’s activities, such as flowerpot painting, arts and crafts, games and bouncy slides.

Food trucks slated to be part of the event are: American Dogs, Crazy Taco Mex, DJ’s Fish Fry, Gaetanos, Homestyle Desserts Bakery, Knots of the World Pretzel, Mobile Pie Truck, Mr. Softee, Poke Motion, Three Little Pigs, Wanna Empanada, and Wrappers Delight.

After the festival concludes, there will be a pub crawl.

Meanwhile, the plant sale is being timed to perfect for planting, and gift giving for Mother’s Day.

All proceeds from the festival go back to the local community and to international projects through Rotary International. For more information, visit www.peekskillrotary.com.

