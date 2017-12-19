Peekskill Restaurant Conducting Fundraisers for Relief Efforts

A popular restaurant in the Beach Shopping Center in Peekskill is getting into the holiday spirit by holding fundraising drives until the end of the year.

Nonna’s, which is celebrating its 11th anniversary, is counting on support from the community on Saturday, December 23 and Saturday, December 30 as it tries to do its part in lending a hand to the victims of hurricanes in Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida.

The restaurant kicked off its effort last Saturday as representatives from the Salvation Army and Peekskill councilmen-elect Colin Smith and Ramon Fernandez, along with local cable host George Ondek, joined Nonna’s owner Mike Kabashi.

“The objective here is to get everyone involved and help as much as you can,” said Kabashi, who will match every dollar that is donated. “I just hope everyone gives a little more effort to help those in need.”

Salvation Army Colonel Kathleen Vohs, Westchester and Putnam chapter coordinator, said all of the money placed in the familiar red kettle will go to relief efforts. She noted the Salvation Army has a strong presence already in Puerto Rico.

“There are parts of the island that are very difficult to get to,” Vohs said of the devastation in Puerto Rico. “It’s a busy time of year for us. It’s really the generosity of the people of the community (that allows the Salvation Army to do its work).”

Smith applauded Nonna’s and Kabashi for giving back to help those less fortunate.

“I think it’s a great effort. The damage left by the hurricanes was tremendous and left a lasting impression,” Smith said. “Giving back to the community is what it’s all about.”