Peekskill Police Officer Charged with Crimes on Duty

A Peekskill police officer was arrested Saturday by his own department for several alleged crimes that occurred while he was on duty.

The Peekskill Police Department reported the arrest of Officer Michael Agovino, 33, on Facebook but didn’t disclose the charges. However, News 12 reported Agovino was arrested for alleged sexual abuse, stalking and burglary of a woman he was investigating.

According to News 12, Agovino’s accuser alleged he sexually assaulted her twice and visited her home four times last summer while investigating a larceny allegedly perpetrated by the victim.

“The City of Peekskill Police Department is fully cooperating with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office’s investigation into these allegations. Officer Agovino has been placed on Administrative Leave until further notice,” Peekskill Police stated on Facebook.

Agovino was arraigned Saturday in Peekskill City Court and is being held at the Westchester County Jail on $100,000 bond.