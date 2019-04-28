Peekskill Man Dies Trimming Tree in Cortlandt

A Peekskill man died Sunday while cutting a tree in the Continental Village section of Cortlandt.

According to New York State Police, troopers were dispatched to Gallows Hill Road about noon for a report of a man fallen out of a tree. An investigation determined Carlos M. Diaz, 56, of Peekskill, was employed by the homeowner for the purpose of tree trimming and came in contact with overhead power lines. Mr. Diaz was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Westchester Medical Examiner’s Office.

State Police were assisted on scene by Cortlandt EMS, Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office, Central Hudson Electric and Gas Company, and New York Occupational Safety and Health Administration.