Peekskill Man Charged with Slashing Car Tires at Hospital

A Peekskill man was charged Friday with slashing tires on 22 vehicles parked in the parking lot of New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.

Reportedly, most of the cars damaged belonged to nurses and doctors at the hospital, located on Route 202 in Cortlandt.

State Police, in conjunction with the Peekskill Police Department, arrested Daniel R. Hall, 29, following an investigation. He was charged with Criminal Mischief in the 2nd degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th degree, both class D felonies, and Auto Stripping in the 2nd degree, a class E felony.

At approximately 7 a.m., State Police received a complaint of criminal mischief at the hospital as employees were heading home after their shifts. An investigation determined Hall slashed the tires. At the time of his arrest, State Police said Hall was in possession of a small quantity of Phencyclidine (PCP).

Hall was arraigned in Westchester County Court and remanded to Westchester County Jail in Valhalla lieu of $1,500 cash bail, or $5,000 secure bond. He is next scheduled to appear in the Peekskill City Court on May 18 at 9 a.m., and Town of Cortlandt Court on May 21 at 9 a.m.

Maxine Mitchell-Ramsay, a spokesperson for the hospital, said New York Presbyterian would be covering the expenses for the damages done to the vehicles.

“We were shocked to hear of this incident, especially at this time when our employees are working tirelessly and courageously through this crisis,” Mitchell-Ramsay stated. “What our hospital is focusing on today is the beautiful tribute given by our first responders last night.”