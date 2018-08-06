Peekskill Man Charged with Murder in Daytime Shooting

An 18-year-old Peekskill resident was charged Friday with murdering a Bronx man in July in the area of 1245 Park Street.

Following a three-week investigation, Peekskill Police arrested Demetrius Bogan and charged him with fatally shooting Khalil Lyons, 22, on July 13 at approximately 2:30 p.m.

According to Police Chief Don Halmy, Peekskill Police responded to the area of 1245 Park Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered Lyons lying on the ground with what proved to be a single, fatal gunshot wound to the chest. A male suspect was reported to have been observed fleeing the scene after arguing with the victim.

Halmy praised the work of all the officers who worked on this case, especially Det. Sgt. Jack Galusha and the detectives under his charge who worked tirelessly to make the arrest. He also expressed gratitude to the Westchester County Department of Public Safety and New York State Police who both sent officers to assist immediately after this crime was reported, as well as the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office who worked alongside this department during the investigation.

Bogan was arraigned in Peekskill City Court and was remanded to the Westchester County Jail.

Anyone who has additional information on the incident is asked to contact Peekskill Detectives at (914) 737-8000 or email jgalusha@peekskillpolice.com. Anonymous tips may also be made at www.cityofpeekskill.com under the crime tips section.