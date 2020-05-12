Peekskill Man Charged in Shooting Death of Mohegan Male

A 21-year-old Peekskill resident was charged Saturday in the shooting death earlier in the day of a 27-year-old Mohegan Lake Man found dead in a car on a city block.

Michael Jenkins was arraigned Monday via videoconferencing of murder in the second degree after being arrested by Peekskill Police following an extensive investigation.

According to Police Chief Donald Halmy, police responded at about 2:55 a.m. to a report of a suspicious male who had been sitting in a vehicle for an extended period of time in the 900 block of Paulding Street. Upon arrival, officers checked on the male who was believed to be sleeping with the engine running.

After finding the male unresponsive, Peekskill paramedics were dispatched to the scene and pronounced the male deceased.

Further investigation revealed a gunshot wound to the chest of the male, who was later identified as Emmanuel Jordan, a former Peekskill resident currently living in Mohegan Lake.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Peekskill Detective Division at (914) 737-8000, or email jgalusha@peekskillpolice.com.