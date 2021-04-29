Peekskill Man Arrested for Burglarizing Downtown Jewelry Store

A Peekskill man was arrested Tuesday for burglarizing a jewelry store on South St. over the weekend.

On Sunday, April 25, at approximately 1 p.m., Peekskill patrol officers responded to A&D Jewelry on 924 South St. for an interior alarm activation. Upon arrival, officers discovered the jewelry store had been burglarized and several items of jewelry had been stolen.

An investigation was led by Peekskill Detective Matt Basso and a suspect, later identified as 33- year-old Anthony Sidney, had been developed.

On Tuesday, at approximately 7:20 p.m., Sidney was observed by Peekskill police officers in the area of the 800 block of Main St, Peekskill. Officer Fabian Gonzalez approached Sidney and a foot pursuit ensued.

Sidney ran north on the 100 block of Decatur Ave and dropped a loaded .25 caliber semi- automatic handgun in the roadway, adjacent to a busy public park. Officers pursuing Sidney recovered that firearm, identified as a Phoenix Arms .25 caliber handgun. Sidney was apprehended by officers a short distance later.

A court authorized search warrant was then executed on Sidney’s residence where evidence pertinent to the jewelry store burglary was discovered, including several items of stolen jewelry.

Sidney is being charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, Burglary 2nd degree, Burglary 3rd degree, Grand Larceny 4th degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree, Criminal Mischief 3rd degree.

He was arraigned in Peekskill City Court Wednesday.