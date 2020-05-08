Peekskill Industrial Development Agency Elects Post as Chairperson

The Peekskill Industrial Development Agency (PIDA) has announced the election of Deborah Post as Chairperson. Post, who joined the organization in 2010, previously served as Secretary and Vice-Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

Post’s commitment to community improvement is demonstrated by more than 30 years of work experience in the field of community and economic development, affordable housing development and planning. Her career has spanned the non-profit, public and private sectors.

Since 2009, Ms. Post served as Senior Director of Housing Development and Finance for Community Housing Innovations, Inc., a nonprofit housing agency that operates in Westchester County and the surrounding region. In this role, she secured funding and approvals and completed the development and rehabilitation of emergency, transitional, and affordable permanent housing that reinforce the agency’s mission to provide housing and human services that support social and economic independence. Most recently, Post took over the agency’s development and communications role. She previously worked for a for-profit affordable housing development company headquartered in Westchester County.

“Appointing Deborah Post to the Peekskill IDA is exciting for the City of Peekskill, especially during these times,” said Peekskill Mayor Andre Rainey. “We’re looking to continue moving the city forward and, in order to do so, we need individuals with drive, passion and skill, who are ready to give our city a well-deserved new beginning. The PIDA is a great asset to our great city and having great people on board will result in great things happening. We look forward to the continued partnership with the IDA under her leadership and the progress of this place we all call home.”

The PIDA, a corporate governmental agency constituting a public benefit corporation, was created to assist the City of Peekskill in financing projects within the city limits that would enhance the social and economic fabric of the community.

A 24-year Peekskill resident, Post was employed by the City of Peekskill in the 1990’s as the City of Peekskill’s Director of Economic Development and Deputy Director of Planning, as well as the Assistant Director of the PIDA. During her tenure with Peekskill, the successful Downtown Artist Lofts Program was initiated and more than 500,000 square feet of light industrial development was completed at Peekskill’s Charles Point Industrial Park.

“Before the COVID-19 pandemic, economic development efforts in Peekskill were gathering momentum,” Post said. “There has been a renewed interest in Peekskill as a destination point and as a place to live. That interest, coupled with the $10 million DRI grant, puts our city in a position to hit the ground running once distancing restrictions are relaxed. We expect the PIDA and its sister agencies, the PLDC and the PFDC, will be instrumental in the implementation of the various development plans that are being considered. We at the PIDA are looking forward to being an integral part of Peekskill’s recovery and growth.”

“Deborah’s economic development expertise is extensive and Peekskill is fortunate to have such an accomplished PIDA Chairperson. I particularly look forward to working with Deborah, the IDA Board and the City Council to achieve innovative and high-impact economic development projects in the coming years,” said Matthew Rudikoff, Director of the Peekskill Office of Economic Development and IDA Executive Director.

Post graduated from the Yale School of Management with a Master’s in Business Administration. She also holds a bachelor’s of science degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.