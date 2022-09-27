Peekskill Hollow Road Reconstruction Project to Resume

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Putnam County officials announced Monday that the Peekskill Hollow Road reconstruction project in Putnam Valley is slated to resume this week.

The project, which started in January, came to an abrupt halt this summer when problems surfaced between the county and the general contractor that was hired to complete the work.

Responding to a recent inquiry from Putnam Valley Supervisor Jacqueline Annabi, Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell stated the county had “encountered unforeseen issues with (the) contractor and is in the process of attempting to resolve (the) issues with all necessary parties.”

Odell further stated she was unable to provide additional information to Annabi since the matter was being handled by the County Attorney’s Office and outside counsel.

However, on Monday, the county revealed it had come to an agreement with the contractor and “has implemented additional support measures to expedite the remaining work, especially the bridge safety concerns as we approach the winter months.”

“Maintaining the safety of the traveling public is and always will be of the utmost importance in developing this important infrastructure improvement project,” county officials stated.

The bridge being worked on is located about a half-mile southwest of Putnam Valley High School.