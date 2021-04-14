Peekskill City Manager Hospitalized after ‘Horrific’ Car Crash

Peekskill City Manager Andrew Stewart was hospitalized Wednesday following surgery for injuries suffered in what Mayor Andre Rainey described as a “horrific motor vehicle accident.”

Details and whereabouts of the Wednesday morning crash are currently unknown, but Deputy Mayor Vivian McKenzie told Examiner Media Stewart was in intensive care at Westchester Medical Center. She noted Stewart lives near Assumption Church in Peekskill but was unaware of where the accident occurred.

“I ask you all to send positive energy and/or keep him and his family in your prayers,” Rainey stated on Facebook. “The city will keep you updated on any temporary changes as we pray for his smooth, and quick recovery.”

Bill Powers, Executive Director of the Peekskill Business Improvement District, issued a statement after learning of the accident.

“We appreciate all of the hard work Peekskill City Manager Andy Stewart has done to bring the BID into the decision-making process when it comes to downtown issues,” Powers stated. “Please continue to pray or send healing energy for Andy’s speedy recovery.”

Stewart, a former Orangetown Supervisor, has been Peekskill’s city manager since January 2020.