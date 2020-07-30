Peekskill City Hall Open Again for Visitors and Appointments

The City of Peekskill is now able to greet visitors at the front door of City Hall and arrange for appointments with the various departments as needed.

Guests will be required to wear a mask, answer a health survey (including no-contact temperature check), use hand sanitizer, and wait in the lobby until the intended staff contact is ready to assist. Whenever possible, guests are asked to please make an appointment ahead of time.

The new drop-box outside the downstairs entrance makes it easy to leave documents or payments any time. City Hall is adding door security, intercoms and cameras in order to provide a higher level of safety to all concerned. In the meantime, “sneeze guards” have been added to all customer service desks, and the front door is staffed to help guests obtain needed services.

In many cases, City Hall can provide assistance via phone, mail or email, or downloadable forms from the city website (www.cityofpeekskill.com). Staff are available to direct inquiries accordingly in an effort to avoid unnecessary trips. Please feel free to call 914-737-3400 or visit www.cityofpeekskill.com/departments for a list of City Departments and contact information.