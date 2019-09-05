Pedestrian in Serious Condition After Hit-and-Run Incident in Armonk

The North Castle Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident that left a pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by a car Wednesday night in Armonk.

Police said that at about 8:55 p.m., a pedestrian walking along the eastbound lane of School Street was hit by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene without stopping.

The victim’s identity, including age and gender, was not released by police. The person was rushed to Northern Westchester Hospital by Armonk Ambulance and remains in serious condition. A description of the vehicle was also not made public by police at this time.

Anyone who has information related to this incident is asked to immediately contact the North Castle Police Department at 914-273-9500.