PCTV Holding Virtual Talent Contest; Entries Due By Feb. 28

If you have any type of performance talent, Pleasantville Community Television (PCTV) would like to hear from you this month.

The local access television station is running a virtual talent contest, where anyone who can sing, dance, play a musical instrument, do a quick standup routine or any other form of entertainment can forward a two-minute video of themselves via e-mail to PCTV by Feb. 28. All residents of New York State are eligible to enter, not just Pleasantville residents, said PCTV Board President GG Kopilak.

“We can’t have the (annual) gala and we discussed what we should do. Should we have a virtual gala, and this idea came up and we liked it,” Kopilak said. “We thought it was fun, it would be great during COVID, get people excited.”

Contestants of all ages may enter. There will be three categories: those who are 12 years old and under; another for 13- to 19-year-olds; and the 20-and-up group. Kopilak said contestants who are under 18 must have a parent or guardian sign their entry form, that can be found on the station’s website at www.PCTV76.org.

There may be solo performances or groups, Kopilak said.

The first-place finishers in each age category will split a cash prize that amounts to 45 percent of the total entry fees collected. The fee is $20 for each entrant. PCTV certificates will be given to the contestants who finish in second place in each category and those who earn honorable mention. All those who are awarded first or second place and honorable mentions will have their videos aired on the station and on its website.

Judges for the contest will be Adam Cohen, co-founder and the artistic director of Arc Stages in Pleasantville, County Legislator Margaret Cunzio and Pleasantville High School alumnus and Broadway actor Ali Ewodt.

The performers will be judged on ability, creativity and performance, Kopilak said.

Once the PCTV staff initially sifts through the videos after they are received, the three judges will watch and rate each performance. It is expected that the winners will be announced on Mar. 15, she said.

“Everybody will be on TV, but of course we will mention the winners, the second-place (finishers) and honorable mention,” Kopilak said.

All videos must be recorded with an mp4 or MOV and must not be more than two minutes.

For an entry form and all official rules of the contest, visit https://www.pctv76.org/wp-content/uploads/PCTV-Entry-Form-Final-2.pdf-1-27-21.pdf.