Panas Taking Right Approach; Somers Nips Fox Lane in Extras

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays, & Jonathan Martirano

If and when the NYSSWA baseball rankings ever come out this spring, we’re guessing, no guaranteeing, WALTER PANAS will be among the top three Class A clubs based upon their terrific 10-1 start, their D-I-heavy lineup and their new lease on life in 2023 after the pressure got to the Panthers in last year’s surprising quarterfinal ousting at the hands of Nanuet.

“We’ve taken a slightly different approach this year. ” said Clemson-bound senior SS Sammy Stafura, who may not see a day of baseball at the South Carolina-based school, given the fact that MLB scouts have graced his presence all season. “We’re playing a lot more loose, having a lot more fun, and eliminating all the outside noise, pressure, and expectations. We’re not concerned with playoffs, or a state championship right now, all we’re focusing on is the game at hand and improving every single day.”

Should they do so, sky’s the limit if Panas Coach Anthony Fata – at the end of his second decade as manager – can maintain this balanced approach, find a reliable starter behind ace Jackson DiLorenzo and keep his Panthers focused.

Last year, the ECU-bound DiLorenzo carried the club to the quarterfinals on the strength of his 90+ heater while the Panthers struggled in the batter’s box. This year, DiLo is still DiLo, but the Panthers are mashing: DiLorenzo (.704 BA, 11 RBI); Stafura (4HR, 2 3B, 5 2B, 19 RBI, .588 BA, 15 steals, 8 BB); Dan Witters (.593 BA); Randy Wiesner (.355 BA, 13 RBI).

Stafura is in a zone, despite the hoopla surrounding him. MLB scouts lined the fences during Friday’s 8-3 win over a top-notch Rye club the Panthers could see down the road. Stafura gave ‘em what they came for, including a game-sealing three-run homer.

“It’s simply reps, reps, reps and constantly improving,”. Said Stafura, who has gone as early as the first round in several MLB mock drafts. “I had a productive off season and feel pretty good going into the second half of the season.”

DiLorenzo, while Rye hit him harder than he would have liked, was the winning pitcher, adding two RBI while improving to 4-0 with a 0.71 ERA, and 46 punch-outs in 24.2 IP. Mike Torres poked a two-run dinger.

Wiesner came up clutch down 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth in a 3-2 win over John Jay CR, smoking a two-run double to tie it Derek Hawley followed with the go-ahead two-bagger. Freshman Jacob Malfant notched his first varsity win, earning trust and time in the future.

“One game at a time,” Coach Fata said. “We’re still trying to figure out our rotation after Jackson, but we could have a special year if these guys stay focused.”

But remember, baseball is among the cruelest games ever created, so winning four post-season games and copping the first baseball title in school history is a massive mission but one the Panthers are on and the better part of Cortlandt is behind them…

In Other Class A action, YORKTOWN rode the right arm of bulldog hurler Derek Patrissi all the way to a 6-2 win over host MAHOPAC Saturday. The staff’s ace went the distance, whiffing 13 Indians (7-3-1) while scattering six hits. Husker A.J. Solla (1-for-2 with two walks) drove home for the Huskers (7-4), who cooled Mahopac’s wicked 6-1-1 start. Husker 1B Cole Haddock singled home a run while Brian White was 2-for-4 with a run. Mahopac CF Joey Koch homered and went 2-for-3 while good-looking freshman 3B Drew Lichtenberger added an RBI single to spot the Indians a 2-0 lead before the Huskers blew it open with a five-run fifth, aided by 10 Mahopac walks overall.

The youthful Indians also struggled in a 5-2 loss to HORACE GREELEY when Quaker freshman Zach Bond made the most of his first varsity win. The up-and-comer lasted six innings, allowing one earned run on four hits. He sent six Indians down K-way, and found support in the form of Ben Brolin (2-for-4, 2 RBI) and Charlie Goodstadt (2-for-4, 2B 2 RBI).

Earlier in the week, Yorktown manhandled HEN HUD, 12-0, with White and Haddock going 3-for-3 while Joe Lanza added two hits and a RBI and Joe Carucci knocked in three.

Greeley added a 3-2 win over Irvington when the Quakers (2-7-1) saw Alex Handler come on relief with the bases loaded and none out, only to survive the jam and then provide the walk-off sac fly. In two shutout innings, Handler allowed one hit and fanned five.

Mahopac started out the week with an 11-5 win over a BREWSTER club that has been vexing. Lichtenberger (2-for-3, 3 RBI) signed his papers and stamped his arrival. Indian catcher D.J. DeMatteo (2-for-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI), Tyler Castrararo (2-for-3, 2B) and Koch (2-for-2, 2B) all stroked for the winner. Rob Keller doubled home a run for the Indians.

Junior Chris Sapienza started on the mound for Mahopac, but had a shaky first inning as Brewster started the game off with a leadoff walk by junior infielder Carter Dineen, followed by a successful bunt from sophomore 1B Justin Parodi, but was caught stealing the next at bat. Senior CF Collin Brennan then grounded, but brought the runner home for a 1-0 lead. After a walk from senior Jason McGill, senior C Antonio Galizia then smoked a double by the left field wall and the Bears held a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Mahopac would explode for seven runs. It started with three straight walks from junior SS Tyler Castrataro, senior CF Joey Koch and junior RF Tyler DeBrocky to load the bases early with no outs. Junior C DJ DeMatteo would then come up to the plate and rip a double off the right field wall, scoring one to tie the game before Koch was thrown out at home. After a groundout, freshman 3B Drew Lichtenberger hit a ball up the middle and reached second scoring two to take a 3-1 lead. Junior 1B Robert Keller then doubled to right field, scoring another and the Indians were up 4-1. Junior DH Casey Brandstetter was hit by the pitch the next at bat, and that was it for the pitcher, junior Colin Krebs, as he was taken out and replaced by junior Aiden Rosario. Freshman LF Nate Mascoll then got on base by an infield single to load the bases, and Castrataro came up again for his second at bat in the inning. Castrataro grounded out to shortstop, but a bad throw to second base cleared the bases, as Mahopac took the 7-1 lead.

“We came out, we were aggressive with the bats,” Mahopac Coach Antony Nappi said. “That first inning our pitcher got squeezed a little bit, but he stayed tough and he kept them to one run. And that I think is the thing I was most happy with today. We limited the damage and then we were able to come back and answer.”

Sapienza found his footing in the second inning, walking one along with three groundouts. Mahopac would continue to get on base in their turn of the inning, with a single from junior 2B Robert Dusovic, along with two stolen bases off bad throws, and Lichtenberger drove him in with his second hit of the day to make it 8-1 Mahopac.

Brewster found its game back in the third inning with walks from Brennan and McGill, and a single from Galizia to load the bases after a groundout. However, Sapienza shut them down with a strikeout and groundout to get out of the inning with no runs allowed. The Indians would continue their dominance on offense in the third inning with a single from junior Owen Ryan and a ground rule double from Koch. Junior Quentin Bally brought Ryan home with a groundout to shortstop, and DeMatteo crushed a double off the right field wall just missing a home run to make it 10-1. Junior Ethan Giorgianni then singled to right field and brought home DeMatteo after he went to third off a bad throw to make it 11-1.

Sapienza had a solid fourth, with two strikeouts and a groundout to keep the big lead over the Bears. For the fifth inning, senior Nevan Nystrom came in to pitch for Mahopac, and he shut down Brewster with three strikeouts, including two straight to end the game.

“I think that they have a lot of chemistry,” Nappi said. “I think they’re working really well together. They’re pulling for each other. And I think that’s one of the most underrated and important things in baseball.”

The Bears (5-6), losers in two of the last three after knocking off Hen Hud and Carmel, got an RBI from Colin Brennan before losing to LAKELAND, 8-4.

And Coach Justin McCarthy’s Hornets (3-8) caught a bit of a spark last week when freshman Ramzi Done gave us a glimpse of the future when he fired a five-inning no-hitter, fanning five and allowing no earned runs in an 11-1 win over Somers, go figure.

“He threw the ball well,” Somers Coach J.T. Genovese said. “He came at us with three pitches he was able to command and we didn’t adjust. For him to be that young and already have that feel says something.”

Lakeland’s Brandon Forte (1-for-2, 2 BB, 2R) and Anthony Frobose (1-for-3, R, 2 RBI), Dom Toscano (2-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 1R) and Frank Kowal (2-for-2, 2 RBI, 1 R) were all over Somers pitchers.

“We’re too inconsistent to worry about anything more than our next game/practice,” Genovese said of the defending Section 1 Class A champs. “We have to take it one pitch at a time and focus on winning each and every game before looking ahead.”

In Lakeland’s 8-4 win over Brewster, Hornet P Anthony Frobose went five frames for the win, allowing two earned runs on six hits while dogging seven on strikes. Kowal (3-for-4, 2 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI) powered the Hornets. Logan Crilly (1-for-2, 2 R) pitched the last six out with three K’s.

Somers mustered up all it had in a 3-2, 11-inning win over visiting FOX LANE Saturday. Pat Bracelin’s walk-off walk, coming off a full count, with two outs and the bases loaded in the 11th was an anti-climatic finish but one the Tuskers (5-6) will take. Evan Carway’ three hits were clutch and George Creighton and Tommy Tan each stroked a pair of hits. Tusker sophomore P Andrew Kapica (6.2 innings, 2 ER, 4 hits, 8 K’s) continued to develop.

Will Rudolph and Nick Dellorso each drove home a run for a Fox Lane club that starts six sophomores. Lucas Danisi (7.2 IP, 2 earned runs, 6K’s) was superb in relief.

“Our guys have competed all year for us,” Genovese said. “Andrew set a tone early and was able to keep guys off balance. He’s growing up each game before our eyes and we couldn’t be prouder. Jay is another guy that stepped into a huge role for us being our guy to clean up the mess mid inning. He’s been a dog all year and today lived up to that. Rhys Carway hasn’t played a ton this year but when he does he finds a way to get it done. Our biggest message to him and the rest of our arms is to always be ready no matter what because you never know what situation will occur and when your number will be called.”

Fox Lane posted a 10-3 win over OSSINING earlier in the week when starter Nick Dellorso (3 ER, 5 hits, 4 K’s) pitched 6.2 innings for the win. Will Rudolph (2-for-2, 2 RBI, 2 steals) went yard for the second game in a row. Peter Portugues (2-for-3, 2B, 3 RBI), Cooper Furst (2-for-4, 2B, 3B, RBI) had a day and. Danny Spolansky added two RBI for the Foxes (3-6).

Ossining’s Joe Post (2-for-3, RBI) and Tristan Robinson-July (2-for-3, 3B) came up strong for the Class AA Pride (5-7).

Brewster P Collin Brennan went the route in a 9-0 win over Class AA CARMEL. He notched right strikeouts and supported his own cause with four hits and three RBI against the up-and-down Rams (5-7). Jay McGill (2B, 4 RBI) and Carter Dineen (3-for-4) were big for the Bears, who saw Brennan deliver another stellar outing in a 5-3 win over Lakeland, lasting six innings. Brennan allowed two earned runs and sent six Hornets in search of pine on K’s. He also went 3-for-4 with three RBI.

CLASS B

BYRAM HILLS improved to 7-5 last week, snapping off a pair of wins over Ardsley, 9-1, and 11-3. Christian Bellantoni went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI in the opener with the Panthers while Dylan Ettinger had a hit and two RBI. James Cavallaro doubled home two to support P Ettinger (1 R, 8 K’s).

In the finale, Jordan Baskind (2-for-3, 3 RBI) did Jordan Baskind things, supporting his cause on the mound where he went 5.1 innings with one earned run and four hits allowed. He whiffed nine and dominated. Bellantoni (3 RBI) stayed hot and Brody Ceisler doubled home two. Michael DiPaolo (2-for-3, 2 2B, RBI), James Cavallaro (RBI) and Bryce Baskind (3-for-3, RBI) delivered for the Bobcats, winners in three of the last four.

VALHALLA is on the come after a 5-3 win over Blind Brook and a 4-1 win over Pleasantville, the Vikings (7-3) winning for the seventh time in a row. Viking P Jake Sekinski went the distance against the Panthers (5-5-1), allowing one earned run while whiffing 10. Garrett Hoffman went 3-for-3 with an RBI for Valhalla, which we’ll know much more about after this week after a brutal stretch against Bronxville (8-1-1), Yorktown (7-4) and Rye Neck (7-2).

BRIARCLIFF also knocked off Pleasantville, 9-3, when Bear P Ben Raphael fired six successful frames (1 ER, 3K’s). Lucas Golovchanko (3-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R) factored for the Bears while teammate James Mulligan (3B, 4 RBI) had a day for the Bears (5-7), who defeated Irvinton, 4-3, in the opening round of the Briarcliff Tournament before losing to Hen Hud in the finals. The Bears reached the finals when, trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh, the Bears came back when Jon Iwai stroked the walk-off winner. Luke Diamond pitched the final three shutout innings, whiffing five. Jarred Haberman went 1-for-1 with a RBI and a run. Dylan O’Malley had a hit and a RBI.

Hen Hud beat Greeley, 6-2, in the other semi, before knocking off the Bears to win the tourney.

CROTON has won three of its last four, including a 10-0 stomping of North Salem and a 4-1 win over CLASS AA Ossining to win the Casey Cup game where Tiger P Andrew Kim (1 ER, 5 K’s) won the Coach Casey Attitude and Effort MVP honor after going the distance.

C.J. Prosperino’s pinch-hit walk-off RBI single in the ninth gave WESTLAKE a 4-3 win over Sleepy Hollow. Devin Ryan (2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI) came through for the Wildcats (4-3-2), who also worked a 6-6 tie against a very strong Bronxville team (8-1-1).

HALDANE’s Milo Pearsall baffled PUTNAM VALLEY hitters in a 4-0 Blue Devil win.

Pearsall worked three-hit shutout innings with five K’s one the bump while tripling and driving home three.

PV recovered with a 4-0 win over North Salem when CF Ricky Meister (2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI) remained hot as hell. SS Jay Constantino doubled home run to support ace Dylan Watson, who went the route, scattering three hits and notching 14 punch-outs for the Tigers (8-5), winners in three of the last four.

CLASS AA

WHITE PLAINS managed a 6-3 win over Greeley behind P Eduardo Muniz, who fired six innings without allowing an earned run. He scattered five hits and saw Adam Torres (3-for-3, 3 RBI) deliver at the plate for the Tigers (6-4 overall), winners of five straight games. Chris Povemba (RBI) and Nicky Vendola (RBI) each stroked a hit.

OSSINING knocked off Pearl River, 4-2, in a back and forth game to win the Christian Federico Memorial Tournament. MVP Joe Acampora was 2-3 with two RBI for the Pride (5-7). Freshman P Chase Kaplan picked up his first varsity win going five innings, allowing two earned runs.