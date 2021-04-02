Pace University is planning a full return to campus for the fall semester with full in-person classes, activities and events at all three of its campuses, including Pleasantville and White Plains.

In announcing a return to a more traditional campus experience, Pace University President Marvin Krislov Thursday expressed gratitude for all of the hard work, dedication and resilience of students, faculty and staff who have worked through the global pandemic. He said that the decision to fully re-open campuses for in-person learning is being guided by federal, state and local public health guidelines.

“I’m very much looking forward to seeing all our students and faculty in person for the Fall 2021 semester, and seeing our campuses bustling again​,” Krislov said. “I’ve been impressed at how well the students, faculty and staff have adapted and succeeded through the last year of (the) pandemic, but I’ll be even more pleased to see us all back to something close to normal Pace University life.”

At the onset of the pandemic last spring, Pace quickly pivoted to remote learning. As the COVID-19 pandemic continued through the year and into 2021, the university adapted its operations with a combination of in-person learning, remote classes and hybrid options – all while adhering to the most stringent safety protocols such as regular cleanings and disinfection; social distancing and mask wearing; and routine and consistent testing and monitoring aimed at keeping the campus community safe.

As Pace returns to as close to a normal and traditional college experience, many safety precautions will be kept in place while paying close attention to public health guidance – all with a goal of providing students a safe environment to pursue their education. There will also be online and hybrid course options. Additionally, New York State recently announced that universal eligibility for vaccinations – including those 16 and older – would be effective starting Apr. 6.

“For so many students and faculty, campus life is an integral part of the college experience, which is why we are eager to return to a more traditional college environment,” said Pace Provost Vanya Quiñones. “The lessons we’ve learned during the pandemic showed how adaptable we are as a community. We will use those lessons to complement our traditional experience, but I’m excited for a return to normal and seeing a vibrant campus.”