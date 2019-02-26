Ossining Teen Indicted for Murder in Fatal Stabbing in Village

An Ossining teenager was indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury Tuesday on charges related to the stabbing death of a 21-year-old village resident in January.

Andrew Knight, 19, is accused of stabbing Gregory Jackson, Jr., 21, with a kitchen knife following an argument on James Street January 28 after 4 p.m. It is alleged the two men had a prior dispute over an article of clothing.

Jackson was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital. He died February 1 from his wounds. Village of Ossining Police arrested Knight February 7 in the Bronx.

Knight was charged with murder in the second degree, a Class A violent felony, manslaughter in the first degree, a Class B violent felony, and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, a misdemeanor.

He is due back in court March 12. The crime was investigated by Ossining Police, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI’s Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force, Westchester County Police, New York State Police and New York City Police.