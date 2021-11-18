Ossining Police Nab Suspect Who Posted Threat vs High School

Ossining Police investigators tracked down a juvenile responsible for sending a threat against Ossining High School last Thursday night.

The threat made on a Snapchat post created a modified class schedule at the high school while Ossining Police, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the Westchester County Police Real Time Crime Center identified the suspect who police said lived in another county and had no ties to the community.

Police confirmed there was no danger to any students or faculty.

“This doesn’t mean we’ll let our guard down. It’s been our policy for years to have police officers in our schools as often as possible. That continues not only for the protection of our young people but to build them up because we believe in this community,” Ossining Police stated on Facebook.

“Thanks to everyone who shared information. As fast as we moved, it was only possible because of the assistance of so many families and students who worked with us because they want to be safe in school,” police added.

School officials shared the good news with families.

“We’re grateful for the quick and efficient work of the Ossining Police Department Detective Division along with their law enforcement partners in helping to restore our sense of safety,” district officials posted on Facebook. “Still, school and community safety require partnership from our families and neighbors. Thank you to all of our district families who shared what information they had in an effort to protect our students.”