Ossining Police Investigating Racial Slur Found Near Supervisor’s Home, High School

Village of Ossining Police are investigating a racial slur that was discovered early Friday morning on Emwilton Place in front of Ossining High School and Town Supervisor Dana Levenberg’s home.

Police received a call about the words “N—- lives don’t matter!” scrawled on the roadway and a witness reported seeing a white male with a thin build, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a mask, around 6:15 a.m. holding chalk and writing something.

“We’re checking cameras from the area and will continue investigating until we determine the truth,” Ossining Police posted on Facebook. “We’ve said before and will say again, hate is not welcome here. Our police department and our community will not tolerate criminal acts aimed at intimidating, instilling fear, or terrorizing our neighbors.”

The incident caught the attention of State Senator David Carlucci, who condemned the act.

“The racial slur found in front of Town Supervisor Dana Levenberg’s home and Ossining High School was a disgusting act, appearing to incite fear,” Carlucci stated. “Racism and hate are cancers perpetuated by intolerant and emboldened individuals. I am saddened this happened in our community where Town Supervisor Levenberg uses her voice to bring people of all backgrounds together. I encourage anyone with information to come forward and speak with police.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call (914) 941-4099 and speak with detectives. All calls will be kept confidential.