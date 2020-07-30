Ossining Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison for Fatal Stabbing

An Ossining man was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in state prison for fatally stabbing a fellow Ossining resident following a dispute in January 2019.

Andrew Knight, 20, plead guilty on February 28, 2020 to manslaughter in the first degree for killing Gregory Jackson, 21, on James Street in Ossining.

According to Westchester District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Knight and Jackson met in the late afternoon on January 28, 2019 after a disagreement over an article of clothing. Following an argument, Knight stabbed Jackson with a kitchen knife. Jackson died from his wounds at a local hospital on February 1, 2019.

Ossining Police arrested Knight on February 7, 2019, in the Bronx. With assistance from the FBI’s Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force, Ossining Police found the defendant who had been evading them for over a week.

In addition to Ossining Police and the FBI’s Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force, the DA’s Office worked with the Westchester County Police, New York State and New York City (NYPD) Police to investigate the crime.