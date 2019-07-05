Ossining High Earns Top Award at Genius Olympiad Competition

Ossining High School received the Most Successful School Award at the recent GENIUS Olympiad based on the number of participants and total awards received, marking the first time an American school received this honor.

All 15 OHS juniors who attended the international competition at the State University of New York Oswego took home awards for their science projects. They are in the school’s Science Research Program.

“Ossining High School students truly stood out in the science competition,” said Valerie Holmes, who co-teaches the program with Angelo Piccirillo. “This is a remarkable accomplishment and a testament to the hard work and dedication they have invested in their research efforts.”

The ninth annual GENIUS Olympiad took place June 17-22. Students around the world submitted 1,657 projects in regional competitions, with 789 accepted for the finals. The competition, which was founded by SUNY Oswego chemistry chair Fehmi Damkaci, promotes a global understanding of environmental issues and sustainability through science, arts, creative writing, engineering, design and business development.

OHS students Raymond Liu and Hammad Hassan won trips to present their research at the Korea Science & Engineering Fair in the fall. They and their classmates earned five gold awards, two bronze awards and two honorable mentions. All medal winners received Kindle tablets.

“It was an incredible weeklong experience and a wonderful way to close out the school year,” Ms. Holmes said. “These rising seniors are certainly on the path toward a bright and successful future.”

Mr. Piccirillo and Ms. Holmes accepted the Most Successful School Award on behalf of OHS, which included an iPad. Winners in previous years include Jordan (2018), Indonesia (2017) and Slovenia (2016).

“Our students are lucky to have the support of two amazing teachers, Mr. Piccirillo and Ms. Holmes, who always go above and beyond to educate and encourage our students,” Superintendent Raymond Sanchez said.

Earlier this year, the Science Research Program teachers received a grant from the Candreva Environmental Foundation for the purchase of iButton microchip technology. They used iButton for several of the projects of student who attended the Olympiad.

These are the other student award-winners: