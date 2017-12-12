Ossining Couple Wins $7M Jackpot Prize on Lottery Scratch-Off

Money left over from a trip to a casino proved to be lucky for an Ossining couple.

Leon Greenberg and his wife, Karin, were introduced Friday at the BP Gas Station as the $7 million jackpot prize winners of a $7,000,000 Cash Blowout scratch-off ticket Karin recently purchased after returning from a visit to Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut.

“She went down to the store to play our daily numbers and splurged on a $25 ticket. When she came home with the $7,000,000 winner it was unbelievable!” Leon Greenberg, a 69-year-old meat wholesaler, told New York State Lottery official Yolanda Vega as he clutched a giant replica check.

The Greenberg’s ticket contained matching 21s with the $7,000,000 jackpot prize as the payout. “I immediately signed the back of the ticket,” Leon said.

The $7 million top prize on the $7,000,000 Cash Blowout ticket is paid as a one-time lump sum payment. The Greenberg’s will receive a net check totaling $4,632,600 after required withholdings.

Leon Greenberg maintained his new fortune won’t change him, but admitted it will make life a lot easier. “I plan to continue working, but a few less hours a week from here on out,” he said.

As for his plans for how he and his wife will spend the money, Greenberg said he’ll spread the wealth. “We have five children and eight grandchildren that we’ll help out,” he said. “I plan to do a lot more golfing and Karin and I will plan a trip to Vegas.”

The Greenberg’s are the 92nd New York Lottery winners to claim a prize totaling $1,000,000 or more this year.