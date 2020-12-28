One Person is Dead After Fatal Crash on Sprain Brook Parkway

One person has died after a fatal car crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway shut down all northbound lanes early Monday morning.

According to New York State Police, the three-car crash happened around 4:40 a.m. in the Greenburgh portion of the Parkway between Jackson Avenue and Route 100B. Police couldn’t release the name of the victim, stating the family has yet to be reached.

While all northbound lanes have since reopened after a roughly three-hour closure, Public Information Officer Trooper Aaron Hicks said police are still investigating the crash and hope to have more information later in the day.

Monday’s report comes just days after state police investigated a wrong-way crash that killed one and injured two in Peekskill.

Around 9:10 p.m. on Dec. 23, troopers responded to reports of someone traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 9 around Main Street. Yorktown resident Mark Cope, 41, was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into a vehicle containing three passengers.

The driver, 32-year-old Ossining resident Shina McClam, was pronounced dead at the scene, while her six-year-old daughter and 18-year-old niece sustained serious injuries that were deemed non-life-threatening. The niece was transported to Westchester Medical Center by ambulance, police said, while McClam’s daughter was airlifted to the Valhalla hospital for further care.

Cope was arrested at the scene and was charged with 1st degree vehicular manslaughter, a class C felony. He was remanded to Westchester County Jail and is scheduled to appear before the Peekskill City Court on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

This story will be updated.