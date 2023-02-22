NYSEG Settles for $2.75M for Violations in Brewster Fire

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The New York State Electric and Gas Corporation (NYSEG) reached a $2.75 million settlement agreement with the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) to resolve an enforcement action and alleged violations the utility allegedly committed in response to a gas leak and related fire that occurred last year in Brewster.

“The Commission holds public utilities responsible for the maintenance and safety of their gas facilities, and expects utilities to be ever ready for, and respond promptly and effectively to, incidents such as the Brewster event,” said Commission Chair Rory Christian.

According to the PSC, on Feb. 2, 2022, NYSEG improperly installed PermaLock tapping tee, a mechanical device, that led to an underground gas leak, which contributed to a residential fire and the complete destruction of a duplex residence at 2592 Carmel Ave.

Following a report of a gas leak, a Department of Public Service staff investigation discovered NYSEG employees arriving on the scene failed to have proper equipment to effectively respond to the leak and wasted valuable time searching for working equipment.

In addition, the investigation determined NYSEG policies and procedures were inadequate to ensure field staff had the necessary equipment to handle leaks.

On Aug. 11, 2022, the Commission ordered NYSEG to submit a remediation plan to investigate the installation of similar tapping tees to confirm their safe and intended operation. On Nov. 17, the Commission approved NYSEG’s plan and regarding incorrectly installed tapping tees.

To resolve the alleged violations, the Commission adopted a settlement agreement where NYSEG shareholders will credit gas customers $2.75 million in full satisfaction of the Feb. 2 violations.