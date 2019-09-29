NYPD Officer from Yorktown Killed in Bronx Shooting

A New York Police Department (NYPD) Officer who lived in Yorktown was killed during a shooting in the Bronx Sunday morning.

Brian Mulkeen, 33, who served with anti-crime unity in the 47th Precinct, was pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital after being shot in the head, chest and legs around 12:30 a.m. near Laconia Avenue and 229th Street by Antonio Lavance Williams, 27, who was shot dead by police.

“All of Westchester County mourns NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen. Mulkeen, a Yorktown Heights native, and nearly seven-year veteran of the NYPD was serving with the anti-crime unit in the 47th Precinct when he was killed,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer. “In honor of his bravery and sacrifice I am ordering that all flags at County facilities be lowered to half-staff. Mulkeen was a true hero, and we will remember his dedication to his profession and sacrifice always. At this time, we as a county, offer our sympathy and support to his family.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also ordered flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of Mulkeen and Governor Andrew Cuomo gave his condolences.

“I am absolutely heartbroken by the tragic loss of NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen, who was shot and killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning in The Bronx,” Cuomo stated. “At 33, Officer Mulkeen was taken far, far too early from his family and from the city he sacrificed everything to protect. He is the embodiment of bravery and a true New York hero. On behalf of the New York family, I extend my deepest sympathies to Officer Mulkeen’s family and loved ones during this excruciatingly painful period and I ask all New Yorkers to keep them in their prayers.”

NYPA Chief of Department Terence A. Monahan said police officers were patrolling the streets around the Edenwald Houses because of gang activity, which included recent shootings in the area.

“Behind that location, three officers in one police car got out of their vehicle to question a man. The man fled and a foot pursuit ensued. As Officer Brian Mulkeen and his partner attempted to apprehend the man, a violent struggle on the ground began,” Monahan said. “On body-worn camera video, Officer Mulkeen can be heard yelling, ‘He’s reaching for it – he’s reaching for it.’ At this time numerous shots were fired and our officer was struck a total of three times. Five officers at the location fired their service weapons striking the man. The suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene and his firearm – a .32-caliber revolver – was recovered by police.”

Mulkeen graduated from Fordham University and had recently taken a position as a volunteer throwing coach there. He was appointed to the NYPA on January 9, 2013. He lived in Yorktown with his girlfriend, who is also a cop in the Bronx – in the 44 Precinct, according to Monahan.

“As cops we know how rewarding our profession can be. But I’ll tell you: There is absolutely no worse moment on our job than this. As we stand here this morning, a young man with a bright future who courageously patrolled some of New York City’s toughest streets has tragically lost his life,” Monahan said. “Brian was a great cop dedicated to keeping this city safe. In fact, just last night he arrested a man in possession of a gun in the very same precinct.”

“Tonight is a vivid example of the dangers New York City cops face every day. And, there’s never a doubt that our officers will continue to put it all on the line to keep people safe,” Monahan added. “Tragedies like this are not only an affront to the men and women in blue, but to all the people our cops proudly serve.”

The New York Police and Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund, also known as Answer the Call, said they are donating $25,000 to Mulkeen’s family.