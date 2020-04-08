NWH to Open 40-Bed Field Hospital to Handle Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Northern Westchester Hospital will be setting up a field hospital on its grounds that will accommodate an additional 40 patients, a move made necessary due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

In a message to the community Wednesday morning, Hospital Executive Director Derek Anderson said a large tent structure will be equipped with the staffing and equipment found inside the main facility. Any patients that will be cared for in the makeshift site will receive the highest standard of care.

Anderson noted that Northern Westchester still currently has available space for its inpatient and intensive care units and every bed will be filled inside the hospital before the beds in the field hospital are used.

“We recognize that a field hospital in a tent on our grounds might be jarring to our community, but our hope is that it sends a reassuring message of preparedness: We are preparing to continue to provide the highest quality care for our community and to provide support to other hospitals in need,” Anderson wrote. “We are responsibly planning for this potential scenario, while hoping that we will not actually have the need to occupy it.”

Since treating its first coronavirus patient about a month ago, Northern Westchester has cared for more than 176 COVID-19-positive patients, with 67 of those already discharged, according to Northern Westchester. The hospital has also helped expectant mothers who have tested positive give birth to healthy newborns, Anderson said.

“These are challenging times that require extraordinary measures,” he said. “However, we are well positioned to meet these challenges and will continue to keep you apprised.”