North Castle’s D’Angelo Won’t Seek Third Term on Town Board

North Castle Councilman Stephen D’Angelo announced Wednesday evening that he will not seek re-election in November after serving for two terms on the Town Board.

D’Angelo, who is currently the deputy supervisor, disclosed his plans just before the conclusion of Wednesday’s board meeting. He said family considerations and other obligations will prevent him from continuing his service.

“It’s been a great run the last seven years,” said D’Angelo. “It’s been fantastic working with the four of you here.”

He received praise from Supervisor Michael Schiliro and Councilman Jose Berra, both Democrats who plan to run again in the fall.

“It’s been an incredible pleasure to work with him and he’s such an asset to the town and everything that he touches,” Schiliro said.

The Armonk resident, who is a CPA, said the revised state election law passed in Albany last month moved up the petitioning process to get on the ballot, forcing him to make the decision now. Candidates across the state being the five-week petition period Feb. 26.

Before his term expires at the end of the year, D’Angelo said he intends to serve with the same enthusiasm as he has since he was elected in 2011.

“Right through the end of the year I’m going to be working hard for everybody and it’s a very, very tough decision,” he said.