North Castle Tabs Buchanan Official to Fill Administrator’s Post

The North Castle Town Board looked to another Westchester municipality to find its next permanent administrator.

Kevin Hay, 45, who has served as the administrator in the Village of Buchanan since 2009, was unanimously appointed to the post Wednesday night. He will start in North Castle on July 29.

“I’m looking forward to coming in here and continuing to provide excellent services to the residents of the town,” Hay said moments after the board made the appointment official. “I can’t wait to get here and get started.”

His salary will be $165,000.

Hay said with Buchanan being a full-service village, he has experience in overseeing a wide range of municipal operations, including infrastructure concerns, the wastewater treatment plant, finances and human resources.

Before spending the past decade in Buchanan, Hay, who currently lives with his family in Carmel, was the assistant to the village manager in Hastings-on-Hudson for about two and a half years. His stint in Hastings came after he served that village as an intern while earning his master’s degree in public administration at Mercy College.

After graduating from Ithaca College with a degree in applied science, Hay worked as a restorative therapist at Westchester Medical Center before going to graduate school.

He said during that his internship in Hastings he realized that he enjoyed serving in municipal government, which has continued through his time in Buchanan.

“There are so many different areas to focus on and really, looking back, you’re providing a great service to residents in your community, and I think in the Village of Buchanan they really appreciated the services,” said Hay, who grew up in Pleasantville and is a graduate of Pleasantville High School.

The more than six-week gap from his Wednesday evening appointment to his start date enables him to tie up loose ends in Buchanan.

“I wanted to be fair to the village,” Hay said. “They’ve always been fair to me here. So I’ll wrap up as many ongoing projects as I can before moving over to North Castle.”

Once Hay arrives, he will be the first permanent North Castle administrator in nearly a year. The Town Board did not extend former administrator Joan Goldberg’s contract beyond last September and asked her to vacate her office about three weeks before the Sep. 30 expiration of her contract.

Since early November, Patricia Dwyer, the former Pleasantville village administrator, has served as interim. Town officials had thought they had found a replacement by early May, but the candidate they were set to offer the position to informed them he could not take the job because of personal reasons.

Town Fills Parks & Rec Post

Filling the administrator’s post was not the only major appointment the Town Board made this week. It also approved bringing aboard Todd Orlowski as its new superintendent of recreation and parks, who currently holds the same position in Yorktown. Orlowski will take over on July 8.

The position was being filled by Jennifer Giusti since shortly after former superintendent Matt Trainor left the town to go to Pleasantville.

Supervisor Michael Schiliro said the town is fortunate to have found two new outstanding public servants to fill two key positions.

“We’re blessed with terrific employees and leadership in town,” Schiliro said, “and theses two gentlemen are not exceptions.”

Giusti was also reinstated to her previous job as North Castle’s senior recreation leader