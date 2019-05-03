North Castle Set to Appoint New Town Administrator

The North Castle Town Board is expected to appoint a longtime municipal official as the town’s new administrator next week.

James Politi, who for the last nine years has served as the administrator in the Village of Nyack, is scheduled to begin his new post on June 1, pending board approval. The board is scheduled to vote on Politi’s appointment at its meeting next Wednesday, May 8, said Mindy Berard, Supervisor Michael Schiliro’s confidential secretary.

Politi has more than 20 years of related municipal experience. Before his tenure in Nyack, Politi served as administrator in the Village of Walden and was the superintendent of Public Works in the Village of Fishkill.

A committee that included department heads, Deputy Supervisor Stephen D’Angelo and Interim Town Administrator Patricia Dwyer helped whittle a large field of candidates and recommended three finalists for the Town Board to interview, Berard said.

“We had great candidates,” she said. “There are a lot of great people out there.”

Attempts to reach Politi at his office in Nyack were unsuccessful.

Berard said he will not have a contract and will be paid as a probationary employee. His salary was not immediately disclosed.

Politi succeeds North Castle’s first-ever town administrator Joan Goldberg, whose contract was not extended last September. She had served the town nearly continuously for six years except for a brief period near the close of 2013 where a former board terminated her for alleged misconduct. However, she was brought back by the next board a few weeks later and served until last September.

While Goldberg’s contact expired last Sept. 30, she was told to leave her post on Sept. 4.

For just over six months Dwyer has served the town as the interim administrator.

Look for updates to this story in next week’s Examiner.