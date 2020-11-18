New Yorktown Senior Center to be Built at Beaveridge

A public/private partnership between the Town of Yorktown and Beaveridge Housing Associates will result in the construction of a long sought-after senior/community center.

The Yorktown Town Board Tuesday night approved a resolution extending for another 35 years a tax exemption agreement with Beaveridge that stipulates Beaveridge build a two-level, 4,000-square-foot building on the property at 1965 Allan Avenue.

Supervisor Matt Slater told Examiner Media the first floor will be utilized as a senior/community center, while the second floor will house the town’s Recreation Department, which currently operates out of trailers near Sparkle Lake.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Slater said. “I think this is a big get for the town. Yorktown has been trying to get a senior center for more than 30 years. It’s a net positive.”

The new building will be constructed on the back west corner of the property at Beaveridge, which provides 160 units of affordable housing for the elderly and disabled and falls under the auspices of the federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The building will front on Route 118.

Beaveridge also plans on investing $750,000 on enhancements to the main building over the next five years.