New York Mets GM Charged with DUI in White Plains

New York Mets Acting General Manager Zack Scott was charged early Tuesday morning by White Plains Police with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) after being found sleeping in his car near the federal courthouse and police headquarters on South Lexington Avenue.

Scott, 44, who lives in Rye, was arrested at 4:30 a.m. by police, according to White Plains Police Captain James Spencer. According to reports, Scott, who was in a 2018 Toyota, refused to give blood or submit to a breathalyzer but underwent a field sobriety test and failed.

In addition to the DUI charge, which is a misdemeanor, Scott was issued traffic tickets for disobeying a traffic control device, no stopping/standing/parking on a highway and failing to notify the Department of Motor Vehicles about a change in address.

He is due in White Plains City Court Thursday morning.

The Mets organization issued a statement Wednesday on Scott’s arrest stating he would not be traveling with the team on its upcoming road trip.

“We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott. We take this matter very seriously,” the Mets stated.

Scott was originally hired as the Mets’ assistant general manager in 2020 before being promoted as general manager on an interim basis after Jared Porter was fired for allegedly sending lewd photos to a female reporter. Before joining the Mets in December 2020, Scott worked for the Boston Red Sox for 17 years.