New Sports Complex in Shrub Oak Behind Schedule

The extended wet and cold weather has put a damper on the expected opening of the much anticipated multi-million-dollar, state-of-the-art sports complex off Stony Street in Shrub Oak.

Sports enthusiasts in town were rooting for the Granite Knolls Sports Complex to be ready for action in mid-May, but an engineer informed the Yorktown Town Board at a recent work session that the contractor, Montesano Bros., Inc., was delayed at least three weeks due to Mother Nature’s reluctance to let go of winter-like temperatures and precipitation.

As a result, Joe Riina, owner of Site Design Consultants, told town officials it won’t be until about mid-June until youngsters can make their debut at the facility, which is slated to include two multi-purpose turf fields, a baseball field with a press box and bleachers, a golf putting green, basketball courts, handball courts, a pavilion, playground equipment, and restrooms on a 15-acre section of town-owned land.

“It will probably be one of the finest facilities in the state,” said Yorktown Recreation Commission Vice-Chairman Al Avitabile at the work session.

The project is being done in phases. The baseball field will be completed before the multi-purpose turf fields since it needs to be “stabilized” before the turf field work starts, according to Riina.

During the winter, Highway Superintendent Dave Paganelli lent a hand by providing wood chips to the property to help stabilize the land.

Montesano Bros., Inc., owned by a Yorktown resident, submitted the winning bid of $3.8 million for the project, but that price tag did not cover the cost of the turf and some of the buildings. The Recreation Commission said the project was only about $152,000 over budget.

Two weeks ago, the Town Board authorized the transfer of $2.2 million into a fund for the project which started with approximately $6 million. The transfer was to cover the purchase and installation of lights at the complex, and other expenses.

“Time is of the essence here in many aspects,” said Supervisor Ilan Gilbert. “You all did incredible work here. You have the gratitude of the whole board and the gratitude of the whole town.”

The site, located next to the former Phoenix House and recently approved Shrub Oak International School, was purchased by the town in 2010 for passive recreation and has been used by Yorktown Athletic Club football for practices in recent years.