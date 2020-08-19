New Principal at White Plains High School Appointed

Emerly A. Martinez was appointed the new principal of White Plains High School

Monday evening by the White Plains Board of Education.

Martinez was the finalist for the job from more than 60 candidates in a rigorous search that included interviews with the superintendent’s cabinet and a Principal Search Advisory Committee representing all the constituencies of the school community. He replaces Ellen Doherty who held the position for eight years.

“The district was very pleased with the large pool of talented candidates from which Mr. Martinez rose to the top,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Ricca. “His abilities suit White Plains very well.”

Board President Rosemarie Eller said she looks forward to “welcoming Mr. Martinez and to working with him in an exciting new chapter for White Plains High School.”

Martinez comes to White Plains from the principalship at Cornwall Central

High School. He has also held administrative positions in the Bedford and Ossining school districts after beginning his education career as a high school social studies teacher in Ossining.

Martinez holds a bachelor’s degree from Mercy College, a master’s in education from Lehman College and a master’s in educational leadership from the College of St. Rose. He anticipates receiving his doctorate in educational leadership from Manhattanville College next May.

“I am deeply humbled and full of excitement at the opportunity to be a part of such an amazing school community,” Martinez said after his appointment. “I look forward to

supporting the already-great work happening at White Plains High School, while ensuring a safe and successful 2020-21 school year.