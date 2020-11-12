New Playground to Open at Gillie Park in White Plains

White Plains Mayor Tom Roach and members of the Common Council will celebrate the opening of the city’s newly refurbished playground at Gillie Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, November 16.

Gillie Park is one of the city’s neighborhood parks and is located at 85 Gedney Way, at the corner of Gedney Way and Mamaroneck Avenue.

The new playground, which is ADA compliant, has separate areas for two to five-year-olds and five to 12-year-olds. It is fully accessible and inclusive for all children.

The five to 12-year-old area features an array of play structures including slides, ramps, climbers, surface-level play features, built-in shade, and a color-coated rubberized safety-surface.

Children in the two to five-year-old area will have access to an expanded play structure with 23 interactive activities addressing developmentally appropriate skills aimed at sparking their imagination in a fun and engaging way.

Features of this area include a Loft to Market Playhouse, Find-It Signs, Elevated Crawl Tunnel, Vegetable Climber, Mailbox/Flower Talk Tube, Crawl Tunnel, Vegetable/Leaf Sliders, Flower/Leaf Spinners, Flower Gear Panel, Meal Table, Alphabet and Counting Panels, Menu Board and a Vegetable Stand.

“Parks are an extremely important amenity and the city takes pride in providing quality active and passive recreation spaces for its residents,” Roach said. “This investment at Gillie is part of our ongoing commitment to our parks.”

City Recreation and Parks Commissioner Wayne Bass said, “Space to recreate is essential for a healthy community. Since 2013, the city has completed playground renovations at Delfino, Kittrell, Turnure, Druss, Mattison, and now Gillie Parks. In addition, the city recently created at Dog Run at Battle Hill Park and expanded the Jack Harrington Greenway Walking Trail.”