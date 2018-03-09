New Peekskill Police Chief Excited About Opportunity

The Peekskill Common Council last week approved the appointment of Lieutenant Donald Halmy as provisional police chief.

Halmy, who will earn an annual salary of $153,873, has worked for the city’s Police Department for 19 years and will succeed Eric Johansen, who retired from the force, effective March 2, to take another undisclosed law enforcement position.

“When Chief Johansen made his announcement that he was retiring, I was in shock as was most of the department. As an officer who has spent the last 19 years proudly serving the City of Peekskill, I never dreamed that this opportunity would become available,” Halmy said.

Halmy grew up in Queens and worked for many years in management positions at the Bronx Zoo. He also was employed as a New York City school teacher, working in the shadow of Yankee Stadium, which he noted was difficult for a Mets fan.

“When I arrived in Peekskill I always tried to be the best police officer that I could. Through hard work I was rewarded with promotions to the rank of Sergeant in 2009 and then to the rank of Lieutenant in 2017,” Halmy said. “When the Chief’s position became available, it was then that I realized that if one tries their best, and is successful in the process, then rising to the top position is something that would be part of a natural progression.”

“I realize that it’s going to take a lot of hard work but first and foremost, I want to continue on the path that Chief Johansen has set us on,” he continued. “Our work with the local schools has helped many of our youth in their positive development and has helped them to build relationships with our officers moving forward. I hope to continue this work and to expand upon it with additional sports and education programs that many of our officers want to become involved in. We need to continue to broaden our community policing efforts, working to bridge any gaps that may exist and promote transparency.”

Johansen, who served five years as chief during his 24 years in Peekskill, applauded City Manager Richard Leins and the Common Council’s choice of Halmy.

“Don is the consummate professional who will serve the City of Peekskill honorably and professionally as Chief of Police. During his 19+ year career he has demonstrated a commitment to the public’s safety and the police department is in very competent and capable hands,” Johansen said. “I wish him continued success which will translate into the City of Peekskill continuing on its current path as a great destination for all to live, work, and visit.”

Halmy said he is more than ready for the challenges that lie ahead.

“I have seen great progress in this city since I started in 1999. We have not only provided for a safer community for our citizens, we have also been part of the revitalization of our downtown area and the expansion of our Riverfront Green Park, both of which has attracted an influx of visitors from neighboring towns,” he said. “We want to continue the proactive and modern policing that has been so successful, while looking to work with our citizens to achieve similar goals. I look forward to serving as this great city’s Chief of Police and although I have received many great words of wisdom, I think the best came from one of my friends when he said, “Just run the department like the Yankees, not the Mets.”