New Email Set Up in Yorktown for Residents’ Concerns

Following his election in November, Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater organized a bipartisan community transition team to help him prepare for his new role.

At a recent Town Board meeting, the transition team presented their report which focused on five pillars of interest: communication, technology, economic development, environment and infrastructure.

“The work done by the community transition team has proven to be pivotal in my first days in office,” Slater said. “This report reflects the conversations we had which were focused on making Yorktown the absolute best it can be. I will be forever grateful to those who participated, and we enjoyed the experience so much that we are planning on continuing to meet throughout the year.”

One of the suggestions the transition team made was establishing a new town email address for residents to utilize to relay any ideas or express any thoughts on what they would like to see in Yorktown. That email address has been set up: ideasforyorktown@yorktownny.org.

The transition team was co-chaired by Tricy Cushner, President of the Yorktown Alliance for Safe Kids, and Peter Lanza, who serves as Vice President of the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce. The report, entitled, Vision 2020, identifies challenges and opportunities facing the Town of Yorktown. A SWOT Analysis was performed in addition to extensive discussions among team members.

“Supervisor Slater’s Transition Team is unprecedented for our community,” Cushner said. “This report provides an outline for suggested goals, objectives and action steps incorporating opportunities and concerns that the Transition Team identified to assist Town government in its mission to build a better community with long term fiscal, social, and environmental sustainability.”

“This was my first involvement in local government and it was incredibly positive,” Lanza added. “Supervisor Slater brought together an incredible team of professionals and set the stage early for a solutions-based conversation that benefits all of the residents of Yorktown. This report reflects those conversations and ideas that emerged from our meetings.”