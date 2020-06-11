New Castle to Create Racial Equality Task Force

The New Castle Town Board announced Tuesday it is establishing a task force to combat racism a week after the re-emergence of a racist video created by several Horace Greely High School students shook the community.

Official announcement of the pending formation of the Council on Racial Equity came the night after a difficult Chappaqua Board of Education meeting where school officials listened to impassioned pleas from community members and former and current students about a history of racist comments that have gone undisciplined.

Town Supervisor Ivy Pool had also mentioned the need for the task force, which will be led by people of color, the previous week in light of the national protests following the killing of George Floyd and other recent events across the country. She said that in light of the revelations of the video in the local community, the need has become even more urgent.

“We are heartbroken and angry, and I as town supervisor am furious,” Pool said. “Our community has failed to uplift and protect our black and POC neighbors. We failed, and my commitment as your town supervisor is to act.”

The council will be comprised of a wide cross-section of town volunteers and led by members who are people of color, she said. Once formed, it will schedule listening sessions with the community to gather information and ideas to be incorporated into an action plan. The Town Board expects the plan to be submitted within three to four months.

While it was unclear how many task force members there would be along with other minor details, Pool said the town needed to move swiftly.

“What action can we take as a town and as a community that will really make a difference,” Pool said.

Town Board members enthusiastically supported the move. Councilwoman Lauren Levin said racist incidents in the community aren’t just confined to the school district. Born in the Philippines, Levin said there have been times when customers cut in front of her in line at a local dry cleaner, saying they thought she worked there.

“It’s mind-boggling that still happens today and to hear these kids, the kids in our community, it’s just heartbreaking,” said Levin while fighting back tears. “I really hope that all of us just accept this energy in this time because we can, we can all work together and make a difference and work toward something positive.”

Community leaders and those whose backgrounds haven’t made them targets of racism need to listen, internalize and act, said Councilman Jason Lichtenthal.

“(We need to) listen to what’s being said, to listen to the pain that is felt by marginalized groups at this juncture, especially the pain that’s felt by people of color,” he said.

Deputy Supervisor Jeremy Saland said the entire town must commit, whether at home, in government, in the schools and in their daily lives, addressing “this history of racism and the culture of power and elitism.” Everyone must also confront the problem and demand change.

“We have to embrace it, we have to accept it, we have to deal with the big ugly, and until we do that we can’t hide from it, we can’t be ignorant, whether purposeful or intentional or not, and until we do that we’re not going to be able to make any type of change,” Saland said.

Councilwoman Lisa Katz said she was heartbroken by the comments from current and former students during last Monday’s school board meeting and by the lack of progress.

“To me it really showed how far as a community and really as a society we need to go and to educate our children and ourselves about racial injustice and equality,” she said.

Any New Castle residents interested in volunteering for the Council on Racial Equity is asked to fill out an application at https://zfrmz.com/3vLW6tIhzEu2oHtesqJK.