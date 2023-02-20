New Castle Democrats Endorse Tipp for Supervisor, Lead Ticket

New Castle Democrats last week endorsed Councilwoman Victoria Tipp for supervisor, part of the party’s four-candidate slate this year after she teamed up with current Supervisor Lisa Katz to win on an independent line in 2021.

Tipp, a registered Democrat, received the endorsement from the party late last week along with council candidates Ally Chemtob, who was appointed to the Town Board last October, and first-time candidate Jennifer Klein. Chemtob and Klein are both competing for four-year terms.

Two-term incumbent Councilman Jeremy Saland will vie for the seat carrying the remaining two years of former councilwoman Tara Kassal’s term. Kassal resigned last year when she moved out of state, paving the way for Chemtob’s appointment last fall until this year’s general election.

Tipp, a longtime Chappaqua Board of Education member before joining Katz, Kassal and Christian Hildenbrand on the Unite New Castle line for the 2021 election, said two years ago she joined her running mates because they all adamantly opposed the Form Based Code. This year, Tipp explained she wanted to interview with the town Democratic Committee, although she didn’t initially have a run for the supervisor’s seat in mind.

“I am a lifelong Democrat and I wanted to run with my own party,” Tipp said. “But all (four) of the incumbents decided to go to the New Castle Democratic Committee for endorsements. I was probably one of the last ones to go, and this was a result of this process.”

Accepting the endorsement for supervisor in a bid to replace her former running mate is sure to raise some eyebrows in the town’s political circles. Tipp said she has spoken with Katz and remains grateful to her for their run together and her public service.

“We have spoken, and having all four of us go before the committee, we all knew that there was a variation to what all the possible outcomes could be, and so Lisa knows that I’m very grateful for everything she’s done for our town in putting ourselves on the line, and I’ve done the same on the school board side. So we’ve both been in public service for about the same amount of time and we both understand how elections can go.”

Reached over the weekend, Katz, a registered Democrat, said she was still weighing her options and that she will have an announcement shortly about her future plans.

“I’m still deciding my path forward,” Katz said.

However, Katz mentioned that she found it curious that the Democratic Committee “buried” the news of its decision by choosing to announce it at the start of the long Presidents’ Day weekend.

If she decides to try and hold onto her seat, Katz could choose to primary Tipp for the Democratic nomination in June or look to make another run on the Unite New Castle line. Katz won both of her four-year terms for a council seat in 2013 and 2017 by running on the Republican line.

Petitioning to get on this year’s ballot for Democratic and Republican candidates begins Feb. 28 and runs until the first week of April.

Democratic Committee Co-chair Jane Silverman said Saturday that from early on in the process Tipp wanted to run as a Democrat in the upcoming election cycle. She said the committee’s objective was to unify the New Castle Democrats after a divisive 2021 campaign and include people of varied backgrounds.

“(Klein’s) been very involved in town. She believes strongly in many of the values that the Democratic Party represents and has always worked very hard to further those values in the town,” Silverman said.

Chemtob represents a demographic that is relatively new to town and with younger children, which could resonate with a growing swath of the population, she said.

Saland said he decided to run again but for the two-year term because that should be enough time to complete several key issues – a community-engaged rezoning of North Greeley Avenue, new sidewalks, pursuing the ChappLine and to implement the town’s recreation and parks master plan.

The past four years has been difficult between the pandemic and being temporarily thrust into the acting supervisor’s role in 2021, along with demands on his time in his law practice and with family responsibilities.

However, Saland said he is excited about the possibilities for the ticket, including Tipp as supervisor. He acknowledged that they’ve had difference during and immediately following the 2021 election. But Tipp has demonstrated leadership qualities to help mend those fences.

“My support of and belief in Vicky, a former adversary turned confidant, is a testament to our shared beliefs and her leadership abilities,” Saland said. “Our relationship is demonstrative of how no matter where we as a community start, with respect and open dialogue we can build bridges and a bright future together.”

While the Democratic ticket has yest to formulate its platform, Tipp said the housing issue, including whatever may come from the governor’s Housing Compact, and making sure the hamlets are vibrant centers are top priorities.