New Castle Councilman Weighs State Senate Candidacy

First-term New Castle Councilman Jeremy Saland is pondering a run for the 40th state Senate District, a move that would see him attempt to follow in his father’s footsteps to the state legislature.

Saland, 43, will decide in the next few weeks whether he will join the race that could ultimately pit him against incumbent Terrence Murphy (R-Yorktown). Saland will first have to win the Democratic nomination over South Salem resident Robert Kesten, so far, the only other announced party candidate.

Saland said he has a deep commitment to public service and is eyeing a continuation and broadening of that role.

“One of the things that has really compelled me is the magnitude and overwhelming amount of support I’ve received in the district, in the town and beyond to run,” said Saland, who won his seat on the New Castle Town Board in 2015 after spending five years as town prosecutor. “People have pledged not only their personal support but their financial support and whatever they can to make this happen. I’m grateful and honored by it. It’s humbling to say the least.”

Saland, a criminal defense attorney who began his career as a Manhattan assistant district attorney under Robert Morgethau, said ultimately his decision will be based on what is best for his family. He has three young children and his wife is a physician.

For legislators, the burden of public service on a family, particularly with children, can be imposing. He watched his father, Stephen Saland, spend 32 years in the state legislature, winning his first election to the Assembly in 1980. Saland’s father was then elected to the Senate from the 41st District, which includes Dutchess and Columbia counties, in 1990. He served through 2012.

“The other issue to me is I have a small law practice and I live in a community and in a county that has very high property taxes,” he said. “So all the consideration is, as one of two breadwinners in my family, is how is this going to impact my small law practice.”

When he first started out, Saland, like his father, was a registered Republican. However, as the party moved to the right on what would be considered social issues, he left the GOP, and in 2006 became an independent. He was endorsed by the New Castle Democrats in 2015, and after winning his Town Board seat, he registered as a Democrat last year.

While Saland said he has a healthy respect for Murphy as a public servant, there have been an increasing number of issues where he has strongly disagreed with the senator.

For example, he opposes Murphy’s support for a voter ID law, which perpetuates the myth of widespread voter fraud. Also, Saland supports the Gender Expression Non-Discrimination Act, which would add gender identity and expression to the list of bias crimes in the state, something the incumbent does not back.

Furthermore, he said Murphy is out of step with most New Yorkers regarding sensible gun control. While the SAFE Act has some drawbacks, it contains important protections for the public.

“I give Senator Murphy much respect for serving the public, but I disagree with many of his principles and policy beliefs,” Saland said. “We can keep taxes low, provide job opportunities, and make sure (the) commute into New York City is safe, but we can also protect those who need our help, give assistance to people in financial need, allow women to make decisions about their own bodies and make sure everyone has access to healthcare.”

A statement released on Murphy’s behalf said that he looks forward to the campaign regardless of his opponent, and appeared to take a veiled shot at Saland’s evolving party affiliation.

“Senator Murphy is laser focused on the important issues facing Westchester and the Hudson Valley, regardless of who his opponent is, or what party they’ve currently switched to,” said campaign spokesperson Martha Ruiz Jimenez. “He looks forward to running on his record of fighting the heroin epidemic, protecting our environment and holding Albany accountable to local taxpayers. His broad-based support has led to historic electoral and legislative victories in the past and we anticipate the same for 2018.”

The 40th Senate District includes much of northern Westchester, including Yorktown, Cortlandt, Peekskill, Mount Kisco, New Castle, Mount Pleasant and Pleasantville, much of Putnam County and a piece of southern Dutchess County.