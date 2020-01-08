Nearby Residents Concerned about MOD Projects on 202

A large contingent of residents is expected to fill Cortlandt Town Hall next week for a continued public hearing on two large projects planned in the Medical Oriented District (MOD) on Route 202 near New York Presbyterian/Hudson Valley Hospital.

An online petition has been launched urging the Cortlandt Town Board not to close the public hearing on January 14, stating many residents were unaware of what is in the works and need additional time to voice concerns.

Meanwhile, a Facebook has been created called Cortlandt MOD Residents United that currently has more than 300 members and publicizes proposed changes, designs, and concerns with the MOD.

The intent of the MOD is to encourage economic revitalization in the area surrounding the hospital and implement the goals and recommendations outlined in the town’s 2016 Sustainable Comprehensive Plan.

One of the projects being proposed in the MOD by Val and Armando Santucci of VS Construction Corp. is dubbed Evergreen Manor, which involves the redevelopment of three vacant contiguous parcels totaling 28 acres with a 120-unit assisted living facility, 90-room hotel with 13,000 square feet of retail space, mixed-used retail/office building, 166 residential units and approximately 550 parking spaces.

Also in the MOD are plans for the Gyrodyne site, which calls for the redevelopment of eight contiguous parcels totaling 13.8 acres with 100,000 square feet of medical offices, 4,000 square feet of complementary retail, 200 residential units, 180 structured parking spaces and 383 at-grade parking spaces.

Some residents have raised eyebrows about the amount of development being sought and the additional traffic it will bring to an already overburdened roadway. Others have expressed caution about the destruction of local ecology and historical land.