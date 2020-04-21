Navigating a Pandemic While Serving a Vulnerable Community

Nearly every doctor has felt the strain that the coronavirus crisis has placed on the healthcare system. Whether it’s large hospitals or smaller doctor’s offices, seemingly all medical personnel have been impacted in some way.

The same holds true for Dr. Carmen Tamayo, but she has a different set of challenges than many of her colleagues in Westchester and Putnam counties. Tamayo is the medical director at Open Door Family Medical Center in Mount Kisco, where she has been seeing COVID-19 patients since the second week in March.

As of two weeks ago, more than 50 of Tamayo’s patients had tested positive for the virus, overwhelmingly from Mount Kisco or a neighboring municipality. Like many who visit Open Door, most are from the area’s immigrant community.

“It is really affecting our communities, and that is why it’s so important to follow the CDC and Department of Health recommendations because it’s definitely here,” Tamayo said. “We’re definitely seeing sick patients.”

Open Door, located at 30 W. Main St., is an all-purpose medical facility. Many people pay visits for any one of a variety of health issues and routine check-ups. That is one of the challenges Open Door faces during the pandemic.

To reduce the possibility that healthy people aren’t infected, there is a staff member at the front door who checks each patient as they come in, Tamayo said.

Over these past six weeks, a fair number of patients have come for something entirely unrelated to COVID-19, but have turned out to be positive, she said.

“Many come for something else, got infected with COVID and they might turn out having a fever and they weren’t even aware,” Tamayo said. “We stop them and take temperatures at the front door.”

Unlike many area residents who may have a basement or an extra bedroom to self-quarantine effectively, she said many Open Door patients don’t have that luxury, risking the health of others in their household.

“That is very challenging for our patients,” Tamayo said. “Most of them live in small apartments or share a house with another family or with multiple families or friends. They are isolating in their room and if they have to share common spaces, we have been telling them to make sure to disinfect surfaces, for example, if they need to share the kitchen or the bathroom.”

Fortunately, for Open Door’s patients, it has a strong relationship with Northern Westchester Hospital. If someone needs greater attention than what their office can provide, the hospital

As of two weeks ago, 45 percent of patients who have been tested at Open Door’s seven sites in Westchester and Putnam counties have tested positive.

One situation was particularly difficult, when an older woman was told that her test came back positive. The woman asked if she was going to die.

“When I told her, she started crying and couldn’t stop,” Tamayo said. “I could feel her worry. I helped her to calm down and went over the facts we know. I was happy I could be there for her and give her some counseling. Understanding the illness has been tough for everyone in the community.”

For those patients who do test positive, the Open Door staff of seven clinicians checks in on them at least every other day if they haven’t been hospitalize, since monitoring is essential with COVID-19. If more attention is needed, the hospital is notified.

Despite the fears and challenges, Tamayo is confident that she and her staff and the people they serve are equipped to handle what the pandemic can throw their way.

“I think Open Door and the community in general is very resilient and will come through this and move forward,” she said.