My Sisters’ Place Awarded $400,000 in Federal Funding

Congresswoman Nita Lowey (D-NY17/Rockland-Westchester), Chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, announced last week that My Sisters’ Place, Incorporated, of White Plains, has been awarded $400,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Legal Assistance for Victims Program.

The Legal Assistance Grant will support the pursuit of justice by victims of domestic and dating violence, and sexual assault.

“Sadly, we have seen an increase in intimate partner violence during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lowey said. “Just one instance of domestic violence or sexual assault is unacceptable, and the recent rise we have seen is tragic. That is why it is more important than ever that victims have critical legal assistance to aid their pursuit of justice and healing.”

The funding for My Sisters’ Place will be used to support the legal fees of victims of intimate partner violence.

“My Sisters’ Place is grateful for the ongoing support of Congresswoman Lowey and is thrilled to be continuing the work providing access to legal services through the renewal of the Department of Justice Legal Assistant for Victims grant,” said Karen Cheeks-Lomax, Chief Executive Officer of My Sisters’ Place. “This critical grant will enable us to serve the most vulnerable in our community, creating pathways to safety and independence.”

Lowey is a long-time champion of the Violence Against Women Act and of robust funding to support federal efforts to end domestic violence. In July, as Chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, Congresswoman Lowey led the House in the passage of a fiscal year 2021 spending package that includes $223 million for grants to combat violence against women for DOJ.