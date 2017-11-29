Murphy Grant Helps Remodel Library

Seated in front of an attentive group of children and their parents at the Hendrick Hudson Free Library in Montrose, State Senator Terrence Murphy recently enthralled his young audience with the story “Happy Thanksgiving, Biscuit.” Another story with a happy ending is the $5,000 grant Murphy secured for the library. The grant money was used to remodel the library’s Children’s Room, which celebrated its re-opening on October 9. The children’s section was expanded by 1,200 feet, allowing for increased programming space, additional shelving, and the construction of a permanent puppet theater. In addition, 284 solar panels were added to the building through other grants. “There is nothing like the joy on a child’s face when you are reading them a story. Someday these children will be reading for themselves and will discover the value of education and how reading can stimulate the imagination,” Murphy said.