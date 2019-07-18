Mt. Pleasant Approve $2.5M BAN to Pay for Road Repairs

By Sean Browne

The Mount Pleasant Town Board unanimously approved issuing $2.5 million in Bond Anticipation Notes (BAN) last Tuesday for road repair work throughout town.

Fulgenzi said while the money is not going to solve all of the town’s road woes, it will help officials to start tackling the problem.

“We all know that we need a lot of road work done in this town,” said Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi. “The amount of money that we budget every year cannot catch up with the damages that are caused by the winters that we have.”

Earlier this month the Mount Pleasant Highway Department announced that paving operations commenced on portions of eight streets on July 8. Starting this week, the department was scheduled to begin micro-surfacing on four roads –Rolling Hills Road, Halsey Place, Sleepy Hollow Extension and Linda Avenue from Kensico Road to Circular Street.

Paving was also scheduled to commence on four additional roads on Monday: Deerfield Lane North from Old Farm Road South to Laurel Lane; Laurel Lane from Deerfield Lane North to Cecilia Lane; Old Kensico Road from Hickory Lane to the cul-de-sac; and Lakeview Avenue from the Metro-North Railroad to Commerce Street.

All schedules are dependent on the weather.

Roadwork in future seasons will be re-evaluated later this year when the board starts work on the 2020 operating budget.

Councilman Nicholas DiPaolo praised multiple town departments for helping to see the work through.

“I would like to thank the comptroller’s office, the highway department and the Town Board for all coming together on this,” DiPaolo said. “We have clearly identified the roads as an important issue in our town. So I am glad that we were able to figure out a way to finance this.”

DiPaolo assured taxpayers that the borrowed money will not trigger higher taxes. A similar level of debt is scheduled to be retired within the next two year by the time payments for the BAN must start to be paid.