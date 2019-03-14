Mt. Kisco to Change Free Parking Day From Thursday to Saturday

By Sean Browne

The Mount Kisco Village Board is expected to shift free parking from Thursday to Saturday after a village task force concluded it would be more advantageous for shoppers and merchants.

Last week, the Village Board listened to recommendations developed by the group, comprised of a cross-section of residents, the business community and village personnel, to improve parking downtown.

Assistant Village Manager and Deputy Clerk Kenneth Famulare’s presentation of the task force’s report last Monday followed a meeting with the board last June where ideas to improve parking were discussed.

“Having free parking on Saturday rather than on Thursday was identified as best for the village,” Famulare said. “People will need to be given time to see the free parking change from Thursday to Saturday.”

Village officials plan to alert the public of the change by distribution of a flyer. Free parking will continue on Sundays.

Parking permits will also be available to be bought online by visiting the village’s website at www.mountkiscony.gov. Recently, the village allowed for quarterly resident permit purchases for those who may not need a permit for the entire year.

Another change, placing maps in village kiosks, is designed to help drivers navigate the different parking areas within the village, Famulare said.

“If someone looks at the map and they are in one part of the village but they need to be in another part they can look at the maps to see if there is a municipal lot there,” he said.

Famulare said there would be no changes regarding parking technology, including for the app Mpay2park that allows drivers to pay for parking on their phone.

The next job for the task force will be to expand their scope beyond the heart of the downtown, Famulare said.

Mayor Gina Picinich said the focus of the group was to “improve user experience.”