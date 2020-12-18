Mt. Kisco Stores Charged for Selling Alcohol, Vaping Products to Minors

Three Mount Kisco businesses were charged last week with selling alcohol or vaping products to people under 21 years old.

Smoking of Chen, Inc., which is known as The Smoking King, at 32 Main St., was cited for selling vaping supplies to a minor, Westchester County police said. The two other businesses, Henry’s Deli at 351 Lexington Ave. and Mount Kisco Snacks located at 540 Main St., were charged with selling alcohol to an underage individual.

County police and the county Department of Health sent underage individuals into multiple stores in Mount Kisco on Dec. 10 that sell beer, tobacco or vaping products. The action came at the request of the village.

Mayor Gina Picinich said the village will look to advocate for the suspension of the three business’ licenses.

“It had been some time since the last formal compliance check,” Picinich said. “Additionally, concerns have been raised by residents who observed underaged patrons.”

Selling vaping supplies to anyone under 21 is a violation of the state public health law while selling alcohol to an underage person violates the Alcohol Beverage Control law.

This is the second time in less than two years that Smoking of Chen and Henry’s Deli have run afoul of the laws relating to illegal sales to minors. In February 2019, Smoking of Chen was cited for selling vaping supplies to someone under 21 while Henry’s Deli sold cigarettes to an underage person.

Public Safety Commissioner Thomas A. Gleason said in a statement that the county police look to deter underage use of alcohol, tobacco and vaping products through enforcement and public education.

“We continually conduct these compliance checks and work in partnership with community organizations and the municipalities we serve to encourage young people to make safe and healthy choices,” Gleason said.

Police said the charge against Smoking of Chen will be adjudicated by an administrative law judge before the county Department of Health. The owners of Henry’s Deli and Mount Kisco Snacks will be required to answer the charges at Mount Kisco Village Court.