Mt. Kisco Fire Police Celebrate Former Chief’s 70 Years of Service

When a call comes into one of the Mount Kisco fire companies, Joseph Bronzino still leaves his house and does everything he can to help his fellow volunteers.

Bronzino may not respond to the fire scene to help direct traffic and the apparatus like he had for decades for the Mount Kisco Fire Police, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t a towering figure to the department and the community.

“It’s still interesting and if I can’t fight the fires or direct traffic, I have to be down the firehouse if they need water or something,” he said. “I bring it to them.”

The former chief, affectionately known to most who know him as “Juts,” has been answering calls for 70 years, having officially joined the Mount Kisco Fire Police on Apr. 1, 1949. Despite recently celebrating his 92nd birthday, Bronzino laments that he can no longer report to the scene to join the other members of his company and the department on calls.

Company members, family and friends recognized his achievement last Sunday afternoon with a celebratory reception at Travelers Rest. He received proclamations from Mount Kisco Mayor Gina Picinich and Jeff Bergstrom, past president of the Hudson Valley Volunteer Firemen’s Association.

Bronzino started volunteering shortly after getting out of the Navy. He said there was an ad in the Mount Kisco Times, the local newspaper at the time, asking for volunteers to join the newly-formed Fire Police because members of the other three companies no longer wanted to direct traffic.

The Fire Police has been like family, literally and figuratively.

“They wanted 35 guys, so I was one of them,” Bronzino said. “My brother, my uncle, we all ended up joining and it’s been a good life.”

He worked his way up through the ranks, serving as captain from 1957 to 1959, then sergeant, second lieutenant, first lieutenant and assistant chief before being named chief in 1970, a first at the time for the Fire Police, said Ray Honey, who served as captain under Bronzino and has been with the department for 50 years.

“He was a great chief. The best one the Fire Police ever had,” said Bob Finch, who joined in 1971.

“I think at the end of the day it’s leadership,” Honey explained about why Bronzino has commanded such respect. “It’s when you’re at a call, when you have the person who’s in charge knowing how to situate the apparatus, how to situate the personnel, the members, and Juts was very good at that. When we arrived at the scene, we knew what we had and he was getting it up right from the get-go. That’s the key to a good chief and a good leader.”

Bronzino, who worked in a variety of jobs, including at the old radium plant in town and once owned his own business, recalled the coldest call, a fire where Exit 4 Food Hall now operates on Main Street, when it was -14 degrees. The firefighters were encased in ice.

Another problematic call was the Suburban Propane fire, which was one of the most dangerous situations the department faced.

Despite calls in the middle of the night or during the heart of the business day with considerable risk, involved there was always strong response.

“When you’re active and you know you have members that are active that are backing you up, we never had to worry,” Bronzino said. “I never had to worry about that kind of stuff because I knew if I was late, Ray, Bobby or somebody else was there. It was covered.”

It wasn’t always easy for Bronzino’s family. His daughters, Phyllis Ann Huff and JoAnn Diotte, recalled Thanksgiving dinners and other celebrations that were interrupted when the fire horn sounded. It helped, though, that other family members and friends usually left at the same time.

As children, they would sometimes accompany their father on calls.

“He’s really a wonderful man, as far as his community and for his family,” said Huff. “His family means everything to him and he’s done nothing but the best for us and that’s all that matters to him.”

“And just about everybody has respect for him,” added Diotte. “You have a few who may not, but for the most part there’s not one person who does not respect him and would not do anything for him.”

Current Fire Police President Mario Muccioli said Bronzino’s dedication is unparalleled.

“He gives his heart to the company, all that he’s got to the company,” Muccioli said. “He’s always there. He’s there for all kinds of functions, could be cleanup, could be a parade, could be a funeral, could be a wake. He’s always there. Even today.”

Bronzino said he made sure as he was moving up the ranks and even as chief he took the time to talk to fellow members and perform the same tasks, such as cleaning the trucks.

“They worked hard for me. I had to work just as hard for them,” he said. “It always pays off.”