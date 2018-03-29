Mt. Kisco Church Provides an Oasis With Love and Healing

On a typical Sunday morning, Pastor Michael Blacker might be joined by five to 15 parishioners in a small, upstairs space on Mount Kisco’s South Moger Avenue.

That may be a paltry number to most congregations, but Blacker is aware that not only is he slowly building a following but he’s reaching those who are in need of love and healing.

Blacker is the head pastor of the only congregation of the World Evangelism Bible Church in the United States. The church appeals to people who may have lost interest, for one reason or another, in the faith in which they were raised. Other congregants may have never followed or been observant in any faith, but long for a more spiritual experience, he said.

“We have a motto, a slogan for our church, which is a place of God’s love and healing, said Blacker, whose congregation has called Mount Kisco home since last June. “What’s very different about this is that we try to, we put an emphasis on love, and like the scripture says, you should love your neighbor as you would yourself. Put emphasis on strong relationships in our family. With this, our church is an indication of God’s love.”

Blacker’s gatherings – there is also a Wednesday service at 7:30 p.m. – differ from a traditional church service. It features opening prayers, then upbeat contemporary music and singing. Blacker delivers a sermon that is developed based on a portion of the Bible that provides practical and positive messages relevant to people’s lives. The service concludes with more prayers.

On average a service lasts about two hours, but quite often Blacker finds himself staying longer.

“Nobody wants to leave at the end because of the presence of God, because people are happy their hardships have been lifted,” he said. “They come here feeling different stresses and pains and all the things of life, but after the service they feel lifted up.”

As a hospital chaplain, Blacker, who grew up in Bedford and is a Fox Lane High School graduate, has comforted many individuals by counseling them or their families. Blacker can relate to their struggles, having been healed when he was able to find his own faith in God.

“So I’ve learned how to use God’s love to heal people, to be patient with them and also to go into the miraculous, the area of the miraculous,” he said. “That was how I came to be a Christian, to be set free of drug addiction. So God has given me that gift to also pray for people and see miraculous healing.”

One of the church’s parishioners, Savitri Poliah, said she has experienced the healing that Blacker has referenced. In one instance, she suffered from excruciating back pain on a trip to visit her sister down south. She said after Blacker prayed for her, the pain subsided.

Another time, she said her life was threatened and she sought the pastor’s counsel. After prayer and counsel, she took steps to resolve the situation, and came through well and unharmed.

Poliah, who works for a local medical group, was introduced to the World Evangelism Bible Church by a co-worker. In her time with the congregation, she has found fulfillment and peace.

“The church has helped me not only because I know that it’s not just a commitment but it’s spiritual growth and it helped me put joy in my life,” said Poliah, who was raised a Hindu in her native Trinidad.

Each year, Blacker and the congregants are visited by the church’s senior pastor, Rev. Anthony Oghre, who is based in Nigeria and provides him with guidance. Many of the church’s other congregations can be found in Africa and Europe.

With Easter Sunday this weekend, Blacker hopes it provides a chance to introduce the church’s message to a wider audience. The congregation will be using St. Francis A.M.E. Zion Church at 3 Hillside Ave. for its 11 a.m. service. There will be refreshments available afterward for all visitors. Children are welcome to join a kids’ program.

Blacker said while the congregation takes collection each service there is never an obligation to donate. He said he is more interested in the person than the person’s wallet.

“So this is why we’re trying to do something, so that people can get together and be part of something that is really uplifting for everyone,” Blacker said.

For more information about the World Evangelism Bible Church, call 914-299-6254 or e-mail pastormichael@webicamerica.org or visit www.webicamerica.org.