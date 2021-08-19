Mount Vernon Baseball Coach Charged With Coercion And Enticement Of A Minor

A Mount Vernon baseball coach was indicted last week for enticing and coercing a 16-year-old to engage in sexual activity.

Robert Pope, 30, could face life in prison if convicted of the charges filed in White Plains federal court by Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss, the FBI and Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.

“The alleged conduct in this case underlines the urgent need for law enforcement to continue its efforts to protect children from those who prey on them,” Strauss said. “We have zero tolerance for the exploitation of children and we will prosecute and punish those who engage in this conduct. Any individuals who may have relevant information concerning Robert Pope should please contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.”

“As alleged in this case, Robert Pope abused his position of trust to take advantage of the most vulnerable for his own sexual gratification,” Rocah stated.

According to the complaint filed August 9, between about September 1, 2020, up to and including at least April 11, 2021, Pope communicated with a 16-year-old minor by cellphone and persuaded the victim to meet him in person in Westchester County on more than one occasion to engage in sexual activities.

Pope was charged with one count of coercion and enticement, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment

“Adults who are entrusted with educating and instructing children usually have the child’s best interest at heart. As we allege, Mr. Pope instead chose to abuse his position of authority as a baseball coach to coerce and entice a child into having sex with him,” stated FBI Acting Assistant Director Jacqueline Maguire. “We believe there may be other victims who haven’t yet come forward, and we’re asking any potential victims and their parents or guardians to contact us at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov. Your information could help our investigation, and help us hold Mr. Pope accountable.”